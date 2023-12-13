Fresh Tracks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTX) Short Interest Update

Fresh Tracks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTX – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 50,200 shares, an increase of 148.5% from the November 15th total of 20,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 305,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fresh Tracks Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Fresh Tracks Therapeutics stock. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Fresh Tracks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 50,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. GTS Securities LLC owned 0.84% of Fresh Tracks Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Fresh Tracks Therapeutics Price Performance

FRTX traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $0.85. 28,912 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 550,157. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.77. Fresh Tracks Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.45 and a fifty-two week high of $3.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.08 million, a PE ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 0.31.

About Fresh Tracks Therapeutics

Fresh Tracks Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FRTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. Fresh Tracks Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 102.00% and a negative net margin of 91.29%. The company had revenue of $7.94 million during the quarter.

Fresh Tracks Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various prescription therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, inflammatory, and other debilitating diseases in the United States. The company develops FRTX-02 (BBI-02), an oral DYRK1A inhibitor that is completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; FRTX-10 (BBI-10), a covalent stimulator of interferon genes inhibitor for the potential treatment of autoinflammatory and rare genetic diseases; and FRTX-03, a topical DYRK1A inhibitor for the treatment of mild-to-moderate skin conditions, as well as next-generation kinase inhibitors.

