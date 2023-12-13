Friendly Hills Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FHLB) Trading 0.7% Higher

Friendly Hills Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FHLB – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.72 and last traded at $5.72. Approximately 2,732 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 29% from the average daily volume of 2,126 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.68.
Friendly Hills Bancorp Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $23.77 million, a PE ratio of -25.91 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.55 and its 200-day moving average is $6.49.
About Friendly Hills Bancorp
Friendly Hills Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Pacific Bank that provides various financial and banking products and services. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, NOW, sweep, and individual retirement accounts, as well as term certificates of deposit.
