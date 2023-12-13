Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. Announces Dividend of GBX 6.63 (LON:FSTA)

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. (LON:FSTA – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.63 ($0.08) per share on Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Fuller, Smith & Turner Price Performance
Fuller, Smith & Turner stock opened at GBX 694 ($8.71) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £261.99 million, a PE ratio of 4,035.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.06, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 613.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 589.06. Fuller, Smith & Turner has a one year low of GBX 446 ($5.60) and a one year high of GBX 712 ($8.94).
About Fuller, Smith & Turner
