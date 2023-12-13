Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. Announces Dividend of GBX 6.63 (LON:FSTA)

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. (LON:FSTA – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.63 ($0.08) per share on Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Fuller, Smith & Turner Price Performance

Fuller, Smith & Turner stock opened at GBX 694 ($8.71) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £261.99 million, a PE ratio of 4,035.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.06, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 613.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 589.06. Fuller, Smith & Turner has a one year low of GBX 446 ($5.60) and a one year high of GBX 712 ($8.94).

Get Fuller Smith & Turner alerts:

About Fuller, Smith & Turner

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom. It operates through Managed Pubs and Hotels, and Tenanted Inns segments. The company also operates pubs operated by third parties under tenancy or lease agreements; Bel & The Dragon and Cotswold Inns & Hotels; and as a managed houses service company.

Receive News & Ratings for Fuller Smith & Turner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuller Smith & Turner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.