GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 15.7% annually over the last three years.

GGN opened at $3.70 on Wednesday. GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has a 12 month low of $3.43 and a 12 month high of $3.91.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank bought a new position in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 112,974 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 13,647 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 194.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 258,762 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 171,021 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 2,092,437 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,826,000 after purchasing an additional 113,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 30,813 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,176 shares in the last quarter.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies principally engaged in the gold and natural resources industries including companies principally engaged in the exploration, mining, fabrication, processing, distribution, or trading of gold, or the financing, managing and controlling, or operating of companies engaged in gold related activities.

