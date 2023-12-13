Garde Capital Inc. Invests $702,000 in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 3,760 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ECL. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in Ecolab by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 17,037 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in Ecolab by 215.1% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,976 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 5,445 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Ecolab by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 32,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,096,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lifted its position in Ecolab by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 8,912 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Ecolab by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares in the last quarter. 73.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Ecolab Price Performance

Shares of ECL stock traded up $1.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $195.47. The company had a trading volume of 366,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,069,728. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $140.13 and a 52-week high of $195.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $176.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $178.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $55.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.07.

Ecolab Increases Dividend

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.02. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 18.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 18th. This is a boost from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 49.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ecolab news, Director David Maclennan purchased 800 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $191.53 per share, for a total transaction of $153,224.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,077,887.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director David Maclennan acquired 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $191.53 per share, for a total transaction of $153,224.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,077,887.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laurie M. Marsh sold 11,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total transaction of $2,281,032.97. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,931,178.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $207.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $194.00 price objective on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Friday, September 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $170.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ecolab currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ECL

About Ecolab

(Free Report)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.