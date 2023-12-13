GATX Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.55 (NYSE:GATX)

GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.55 per share by the transportation company on Sunday, December 31st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.

GATX has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. GATX has a payout ratio of 31.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect GATX to earn $6.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.8%.

GATX Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GATX opened at $114.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.03 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $108.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.89. GATX has a 1 year low of $97.21 and a 1 year high of $133.01.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GATX ( NYSE:GATX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $360.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.38 million. GATX had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 17.70%. Research analysts forecast that GATX will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on GATX in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna cut their price objective on GATX from $122.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GATX has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other GATX news, SVP John Sbragia sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.20, for a total transaction of $63,875.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,419 shares in the company, valued at $758,221.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GATX

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of GATX by 2.7% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,729 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of GATX by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,181 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of GATX by 2.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in GATX by 3.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,370 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in GATX by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. 99.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GATX Company Profile

GATX Corporation, together its subsidiaries, operates as railcar leasing company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The company leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

Featured Articles

