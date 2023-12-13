Generation Income Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIPR) to Issue $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Generation Income Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIPR – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.039 per share on Saturday, December 30th. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.

Generation Income Properties Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of GIPR stock opened at $3.94 on Wednesday. Generation Income Properties has a 12 month low of $3.51 and a 12 month high of $6.19. The firm has a market cap of $10.32 million, a PE ratio of -2.02 and a beta of -0.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.95 and a 200-day moving average of $3.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57.

Get Generation Income Properties alerts:

Generation Income Properties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Generation Income Properties, Inc, located in Tampa, Florida, is an internally managed real estate investment trust formed to acquire and own, directly and jointly, real estate investments focused on retail, office, and industrial net lease properties in densely populated submarkets.

Receive News & Ratings for Generation Income Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generation Income Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.