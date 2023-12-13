Generation Income Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIPR) to Issue $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Generation Income Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIPR – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.039 per share on Saturday, December 30th. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.
Generation Income Properties Stock Down 1.5 %
Shares of GIPR stock opened at $3.94 on Wednesday. Generation Income Properties has a 12 month low of $3.51 and a 12 month high of $6.19. The firm has a market cap of $10.32 million, a PE ratio of -2.02 and a beta of -0.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.95 and a 200-day moving average of $3.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57.
Generation Income Properties Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Generation Income Properties
- Your Comprehensive Guide to Investing in Bank Stocks
- Hot upgrades in beaten-down, high-yield consumer staples
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- A sudden volume spike in these 3 stocks could mean something big
- How to Invest in Cannabis, Step by Step
- Short interest at SoFi could quickly send the stock flying higher
Receive News & Ratings for Generation Income Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generation Income Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.