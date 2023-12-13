GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGM) Short Interest Update

GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, an increase of 188.9% from the November 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Trading of GigaMedia

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in GigaMedia stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 26,538 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.24% of GigaMedia as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GigaMedia in a report on Sunday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

GigaMedia Stock Performance

GigaMedia stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.40. 444 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,442. GigaMedia has a 12 month low of $1.15 and a 12 month high of $1.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.40. The company has a market cap of $15.47 million, a PE ratio of -10.96 and a beta of 0.34.

GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. GigaMedia had a negative return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 29.67%. The business had revenue of $1.07 million for the quarter.

GigaMedia Company Profile

GigaMedia Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital entertainment services in Taiwan and Hong Kong. It operates FunTown, a digital entertainment portal that offers mobile and browser-based casual games through branded platform. The company offers MahJong, a traditional Chinese tile-based game; casual card and table games; online card games; and chance-based games, including bingo, lotto, horse racing, Sic-Bo, slots, and various casual games.

Further Reading

