Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a decline of 38.4% from the November 15th total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Givaudan Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS GVDNY traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.03. The company had a trading volume of 19,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,992. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.90. Givaudan has a 1-year low of $57.86 and a 1-year high of $80.20.
About Givaudan
