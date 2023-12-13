Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 114.3% from the November 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Gladstone Commercial Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GOODN traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.28. 9,180 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,871. Gladstone Commercial has a 52 week low of $16.51 and a 52 week high of $24.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.49.

Gladstone Commercial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th were issued a dividend of $0.138 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 8.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 19th.

Gladstone Commercial Company Profile

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States.

