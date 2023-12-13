Global Arena (OTCMKTS:GAHC) versus Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) Head-To-Head Review

Global Arena (OTCMKTS:GAHC – Get Free Report) and Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Global Arena has a beta of 2.06, suggesting that its stock price is 106% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Clearwater Analytics has a beta of 0.55, suggesting that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

50.1% of Clearwater Analytics shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.1% of Global Arena shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of Clearwater Analytics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Arena $700,000.00 0.41 -$1.71 million N/A N/A Clearwater Analytics $303.43 million 15.54 -$7.97 million ($0.11) -175.73

This table compares Global Arena and Clearwater Analytics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Global Arena has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Clearwater Analytics.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Global Arena and Clearwater Analytics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Arena 0 0 0 0 N/A Clearwater Analytics 1 3 9 0 2.62

Clearwater Analytics has a consensus target price of $21.86, indicating a potential upside of 14.11%. Given Clearwater Analytics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Clearwater Analytics is more favorable than Global Arena.

Profitability

This table compares Global Arena and Clearwater Analytics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Arena -258.83% N/A -267.20% Clearwater Analytics -5.71% 0.08% 0.06%

Summary

Clearwater Analytics beats Global Arena on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Global Arena

Global Arena Holding Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled paper absentee/mail ballot and online election services in the United States. The company offers voter authentication and registration software, which authenticates and registers voting member in a data look-up system; and scanning and tabulation software, an advanced OMR/OCR/Barcode scanning and tabulation software, as well as an online voting platform. It provides its services to craft and trade organizations, labor unions, political parties, co-operatives and housing organizations, associations and professional societies, universities, and political organizations. The company was formerly known as Global Arena Holding Subsidiary Corp. Global Arena Holding Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in New York, New York.

About Clearwater Analytics

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally. It offers investment accounting and reporting, performance measurement, compliance monitoring, and risk analytics solutions. The company's Clearwater Prism SaaS-based data and reporting platform for investment data delivers a range of product modules, including Prism reporting and statements, Prism connectors, Prism data ops, and Prism managed services. It also provides portfolio management and order management, performance, unit-linked funds, and full trade life cycle, as well as provides modular front, middle and back-office solution to investment managers, private banks, and insurers. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Boise, Idaho.

