Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU) Reaches New 12-Month High at $21.80

Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $21.80 and last traded at $21.79, with a volume of 163335 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.36.

Global X Cloud Computing ETF Trading Up 2.0 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $609.25 million, a P/E ratio of 45.54 and a beta of 0.98.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X Cloud Computing ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLOU. GeoWealth Management LLC grew its stake in Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 15,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC now owns 21,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 22.2% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 10.5% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the last quarter.

About Global X Cloud Computing ETF

The Global X Cloud Computing ETF (CLOU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Global Cloud Computing index. The fund provides exposure to a market-cap weighted global equity index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. CLOU was launched on Apr 12, 2019 and is managed by Global X.

