Global X MSCI China Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIC) Shares Up 1.5%

Shares of Global X MSCI China Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIC – Get Free Report) shot up 1.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.98 and last traded at $13.95. 1,350 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 2% from the average session volume of 1,320 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.75.

Global X MSCI China Communication Services ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.98 and its 200-day moving average is $14.83. The firm has a market cap of $6.75 million, a P/E ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 0.54.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X MSCI China Communication Services ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHIC. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X MSCI China Communication Services ETF by 70.1% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 105,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after buying an additional 43,623 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X MSCI China Communication Services ETF by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 19,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 4,338 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Global X MSCI China Communication Services ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $160,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Global X MSCI China Communication Services ETF by 3,062.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 6,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X MSCI China Communication Services ETF by 241.1% in the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 44,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 31,749 shares in the last quarter.

Global X MSCI China Communication Services ETF Company Profile

The Global X MSCI China Communication Services ETF (CHIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of Chinese large- and mid-cap communication services companies. The fund includes A shares. CHIC was launched on Dec 8, 2009 and is managed by Global X.

