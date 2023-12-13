Global X MSCI China Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:CHII) Stock Price Up 0.9%

Global X MSCI China Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:CHII – Get Free Report) traded up 0.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.17 and last traded at $10.17. 629 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 1,590 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.08.

Global X MSCI China Industrials ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.50 and its 200-day moving average is $11.34. The stock has a market cap of $4.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 0.52.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X MSCI China Industrials ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Global X MSCI China Industrials ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Global X MSCI China Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:CHII – Free Report) by 8,849.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,397,391 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,381,777 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 310.53% of Global X MSCI China Industrials ETF worth $20,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

About Global X MSCI China Industrials ETF

Global X China Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S-BOX China Industrials Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure performance of the investable universe of companies in the Industrials sector of the Chinese economy, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

