Glory Star New Media Group (NASDAQ:GSMG) Shares Down 6.3%

Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GSMG – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 6.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.44 and last traded at $3.54. 1,624 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 630,436 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.78.

Glory Star New Media Group Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Glory Star New Media Group

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSMG. Shah Capital Management lifted its holdings in Glory Star New Media Group by 13.4% during the third quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 11,216,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329,628 shares during the period. Black Maple Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Glory Star New Media Group in the first quarter valued at $85,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Glory Star New Media Group by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 108,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 21,945 shares during the period. Maven Securities LTD raised its stake in shares of Glory Star New Media Group by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Maven Securities LTD now owns 4,241,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,192,000 after buying an additional 548,068 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Glory Star New Media Group by 652.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 239,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 207,422 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.86% of the company’s stock.

Glory Star New Media Group Company Profile

Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides advertisement and content production services in the People's Republic of China. The company also engages in mobile and online advertising, and media and entertainment businesses. In addition, it operates CHEERS app, an e-commerce platform that allows users to access online store, live streaming, series TV shows, and online games, as well as online short videos, variety shows, and dramas.

Featured Articles

