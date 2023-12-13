GoGold Resources (TSE:GGD) Stock Price Down 4.4%

GoGold Resources Inc. (TSE:GGD – Get Free Report) shares fell 4.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$1.25 and last traded at C$1.29. 280,420 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 426,338 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.35.

Separately, Pi Financial cut their target price on GoGold Resources from C$3.60 to C$2.80 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th.

The firm has a market cap of C$417.91 million, a PE ratio of -128.00 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 11.01 and a quick ratio of 8.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.39.

GoGold Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver primarily in Mexico. The company holds an interest in the Parral Tailings project, which covers an area of 141 hectares located in the state of Chihuahua, Mexico. It also holds an option to acquire 100% concessions of the Los Ricos project, which covers 44 concessions with an area of approximately 24,000 hectares situated in the Jalisco State, Mexico.

