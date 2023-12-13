Gores Holdings IX (NASDAQ:GHIX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Gores Holdings IX, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHIX – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 501,835 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 320% from the previous session’s volume of 119,440 shares.The stock last traded at $10.50 and had previously closed at $10.49.

Gores Holdings IX Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.34.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gores Holdings IX

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Gores Holdings IX by 482.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,172 shares during the period. Clear Street LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gores Holdings IX during the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gores Holdings IX during the second quarter valued at approximately $111,000. MAS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gores Holdings IX during the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gores Holdings IX during the second quarter valued at approximately $135,000. 75.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gores Holdings IX

Gores Holdings IX, Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

