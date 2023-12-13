Graphic Packaging Holding Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:GPK)

Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, January 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.

Graphic Packaging has increased its dividend by an average of 2.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Graphic Packaging has a payout ratio of 14.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Graphic Packaging to earn $2.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.4%.

Graphic Packaging Stock Performance

NYSE:GPK opened at $22.91 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.87. Graphic Packaging has a fifty-two week low of $20.07 and a fifty-two week high of $27.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.94.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Graphic Packaging

Graphic Packaging ( NYSE:GPK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 35.97%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Graphic Packaging will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Graphic Packaging during the second quarter valued at approximately $226,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging during the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging during the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Graphic Packaging in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Graphic Packaging in the first quarter worth $184,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GPK. StockNews.com lowered shares of Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Bank of America raised shares of Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

