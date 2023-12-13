Graphite One (CVE:GPH) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.86

Shares of Graphite One Inc. (CVE:GPH – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.86 and last traded at C$0.88, with a volume of 97867 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.90.

Graphite One Stock Down 2.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of C$116.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.18.

Graphite One (CVE:GPH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 17th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Graphite One Inc. will post -0.0196522 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Graphite One Company Profile

Graphite One Inc operates as mineral exploration company in the United States. It holds interest in the Graphite Creek property that consists of 176 mining claims covering an area of 9,600 hectares located on the Seward Peninsula, Alaska. The company was formerly known as Graphite One Resources Inc and changed its name to Graphite One Inc in February 2019.

