Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN.A) Plans $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN.A – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.

Gray Television Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GTN.A opened at $8.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $778.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.54. Gray Television has a 12 month low of $6.24 and a 12 month high of $14.05.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $803.00 million for the quarter. Gray Television had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 3.41%.

Gray Television Company Profile

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

