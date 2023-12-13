Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROM) Short Interest Update

Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROM – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 59,000 shares, an increase of 110.7% from the November 15th total of 28,000 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 786,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Grom Social Enterprises

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Grom Social Enterprises stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 71,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.38% of Grom Social Enterprises as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Grom Social Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of Grom Social Enterprises stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.86. The stock had a trading volume of 94,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,721. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.72. Grom Social Enterprises has a 52 week low of $0.83 and a 52 week high of $75.40.

Grom Social Enterprises Company Profile

Grom Social Enterprises ( NASDAQ:GROM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The company reported ($3.00) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.97 million during the quarter. Grom Social Enterprises had a negative net margin of 298.87% and a negative return on equity of 72.81%.

Grom Social Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a media, technology, and entertainment company that focuses on delivering content in the United States. The company operates a social media network for children under the age of 13 years. It also produces animated films and televisions series; and provides web filtering services to schools and government agencies, as well as acquires, develops, and builds commercial potential of kids and family entertainment properties and associated business opportunities.

