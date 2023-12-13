Group Eleven Resources (CVE:ZNG) Hits New 1-Year High at $0.15

Group Eleven Resources Corp. (CVE:ZNG – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.14, with a volume of 149500 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

Group Eleven Resources Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$24.50 million, a P/E ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.10 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.09.

About Group Eleven Resources

Group Eleven Resources Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Ireland. The company primarily explores for zinc, lead, and silver deposits. It owns 100% interest in the Silvermines project comprising two prospecting licenses (PLs) covering an area of 43.0 square kilometers located in the northern County Tipperary; the PG West project that consists of 22 PLs covering an area of 650 square kilometers located in the Limerick region.

