Groupe Bruxelles Lambert (OTCMKTS:GBLBY) Shares Down 0.7%

Shares of Groupe Bruxelles Lambert SA (OTCMKTS:GBLBY – Get Free Report) traded down 0.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.89 and last traded at $7.89. 8,439 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 323% from the average session volume of 1,993 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.95.

Groupe Bruxelles Lambert Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.08.

Groupe Bruxelles Lambert Company Profile

Groupe Bruxelles Lambert SA invests in a portfolio of industrial and services companies operating in various sectors. The company operates through seven segments: Holding, Imerys, Webhelp, Canyon, Affidea, Sanoptis, and GBL Capital and Sienna Investment Managers. It operates in Belgium, other European countries, North America, and internationally.

