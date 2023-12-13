Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) Short Interest Down 49.1% in November

Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a drop of 49.1% from the November 15th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Grupo Simec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.
Grupo Simec Stock Performance
Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter. Grupo Simec had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 10.40%. The firm had revenue of $554.20 million for the quarter.
Grupo Simec Company Profile
Grupo Simec, SAB. de C.V. manufactures, processes, and distributes special bar quality (SBQ) steel and steel alloys products in Mexico, the United States, Brazil, Canada, Latin America, and internationally. The company produces I-beams, channels, structural and commercial angles, hot rolled bars, flat bars, rebars, cold-finished bars, electro-welded wire mesh and mesh panels, and wire rods, as well as semi-finished tube rounds and other semi-finished trade products.
