Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) Short Interest Down 49.1% in November

Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a drop of 49.1% from the November 15th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Grupo Simec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Grupo Simec Stock Performance

Shares of SIM remained flat at $30.18 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 164 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,206. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.88. Grupo Simec has a 1 year low of $28.00 and a 1 year high of $38.22.

Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter. Grupo Simec had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 10.40%. The firm had revenue of $554.20 million for the quarter.

Grupo Simec Company Profile

Grupo Simec, SAB. de C.V. manufactures, processes, and distributes special bar quality (SBQ) steel and steel alloys products in Mexico, the United States, Brazil, Canada, Latin America, and internationally. The company produces I-beams, channels, structural and commercial angles, hot rolled bars, flat bars, rebars, cold-finished bars, electro-welded wire mesh and mesh panels, and wire rods, as well as semi-finished tube rounds and other semi-finished trade products.

