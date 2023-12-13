Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.18 (NYSE:GOF)

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1821 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GOF remained flat at $13.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 83,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 589,893. Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $10.96 and a one year high of $17.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.77.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund in the first quarter worth $78,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund in the first quarter worth $190,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund in the third quarter worth $155,000. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund in the first quarter worth $207,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund by 16.2% in the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,894 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter.

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Partners Investment Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. For its equity portion, the fund invests directly and through derivatives such as writing covered call and put options to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

