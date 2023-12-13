GYEN (GYEN) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $37,133.12

GYEN (GYEN) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 13th. Over the last week, GYEN has traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar. One GYEN token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0069 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges. GYEN has a total market capitalization of $37.26 million and $37,133.12 worth of GYEN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About GYEN

GYEN’s launch date was February 28th, 2021. GYEN’s total supply is 5,396,921,683 tokens. GYEN’s official Twitter account is @gmotrust and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for GYEN is gmotrust.medium.com/introducing-the-first-regulated-jpy-pegged-stablecoin-gyen-c3d1a80c91ee. GYEN’s official website is stablecoin.z.com.

Buying and Selling GYEN

According to CryptoCompare, “GYEN anchors its value to the price of the Japanese Yen. Redeemable and pegged 1-to-1 with fiat currency to virtually eliminate volatility, while still benefiting from the advantages of cryptocurrency, such as high-speed transaction and low costs, especially for cross-border payments.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GYEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GYEN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GYEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

