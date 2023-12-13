Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.75-3.95 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.89. The company issued revenue guidance of +8-10% yr/yr to ~$1.26-1.29 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.27 billion. Haemonetics also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.750-3.950 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on HAE. Citigroup raised their price objective on Haemonetics from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com cut Haemonetics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Barrington Research lowered their target price on Haemonetics from $114.00 to $105.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $103.40.

Haemonetics Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HAE opened at $86.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.74, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $86.10 and a 200-day moving average of $87.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.19. Haemonetics has a fifty-two week low of $72.26 and a fifty-two week high of $95.26.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $318.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.18 million. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 22.33% and a net margin of 10.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Haemonetics will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Haemonetics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Haemonetics during the third quarter worth about $202,000. Wolverine Trading LLC grew its position in Haemonetics by 119.0% during the third quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 5,475 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 2,975 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Haemonetics by 3.3% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,688 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in Haemonetics by 12.2% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,427 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Haemonetics by 8.9% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 60,991 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,464,000 after purchasing an additional 4,960 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

About Haemonetics

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system, and Donor360.

