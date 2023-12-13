Hannover Rück SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) Short Interest Update

Hannover Rück SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 60.0% from the November 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Hannover Rück Stock Up 2.8 %

Hannover Rück stock traded up $3.42 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $124.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,927. Hannover Rück has a 52-week low of $85.99 and a 52-week high of $123.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $113.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $30.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.67.

Get Hannover Rück alerts:

Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hannover Rück had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The company had revenue of $7.09 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Hannover Rück will post 8.38 EPS for the current year.

Hannover Rück Company Profile

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The company offers property and casualty reinsurance solutions for agricultural, livestock, and bloodstock businesses; aviation and space businesses; catastrophe XL business; credit, surety, and political risks businesses; facultative business; and marine and offshore energy businesses, as well as insurance-linked securities and structured reinsurance.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hannover Rück Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannover Rück and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.