Helios Technologies, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 (NASDAQ:HLIO)

Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Friday, January 19th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 3rd.

Helios Technologies has raised its dividend by an average of 26.0% per year over the last three years. Helios Technologies has a dividend payout ratio of 13.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Helios Technologies to earn $2.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.1%.

Get Helios Technologies alerts:

Helios Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Helios Technologies stock traded up $1.77 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 165,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,509. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Helios Technologies has a one year low of $37.50 and a one year high of $72.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.01 and a beta of 1.03.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Helios Technologies ( NASDAQ:HLIO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.29). Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 6.17%. The business had revenue of $201.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Helios Technologies will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Helios Technologies from $70.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Helios Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.25.

View Our Latest Research Report on HLIO

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Helios Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Helios Technologies by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 52,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,205,000 after acquiring an additional 4,529 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Helios Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,124,000. 91.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Helios Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered motion control and electronic control technology solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; hydraulic quick release coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Helios Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helios Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.