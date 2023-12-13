Helios Towers plc (OTCMKTS:HTWSF) Short Interest Down 62.5% in November

Helios Towers plc (OTCMKTS:HTWSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, a decrease of 62.5% from the November 15th total of 28,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 15.1 days.

Helios Towers Trading Down 6.5 %

HTWSF stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.88. 37,705 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,653. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.03. Helios Towers has a 12-month low of $0.73 and a 12-month high of $1.56.

About Helios Towers

Helios Towers plc, an independent tower company, acquires, builds, and operates telecommunications towers and passive infrastructure. It provides colocation lease-up, build-to-suit, sale and leaseback, in-building, small cells/outdoor distributed antenna system, and other managed services. The company also offers comprehensive tower-related operational services, including site selection, site preparation, maintenance, security, and power management.

