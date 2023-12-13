Hermez Network Trading 0% Higher This Week (HEZ)

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 13th. Hermez Network has a market cap of $132.62 million and $22,442.26 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Hermez Network has traded up 0% against the US dollar. One Hermez Network token can now be purchased for approximately $3.63 or 0.00008470 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Hermez Network

Hermez Network (CRYPTO:HEZ) is a token. Its launch date was October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hermez Network is blog.hermez.io. The official website for Hermez Network is hermez.io.

Hermez Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 3.58337312 USD and is down -0.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $19,382.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hermez Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hermez Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

