Héroux-Devtek Inc. (OTCMKTS:HERXF) Short Interest Up 121.1% in November

Héroux-Devtek Inc. (OTCMKTS:HERXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,000 shares, an increase of 121.1% from the November 15th total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 52.5 days.

HERXF traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.73. 1,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,315. Héroux-Devtek has a one year low of $9.41 and a one year high of $11.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.20.

About Héroux-Devtek

Héroux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, finishing, assembling, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic and electromechanical flight control actuators, custom ball screws, and fracture-critical components. The company serves commercial and defence sectors of the aerospace market.

