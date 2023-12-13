Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Issues Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.420-0.500 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.470. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.9 billion-$7.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.3 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.820-2.020 EPS.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of HPE traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.60. The stock had a trading volume of 10,730,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,101,318. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $21.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.25. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1-year low of $13.65 and a 1-year high of $18.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.64.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.36 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This is an increase from Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is presently 33.77%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HPE. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $17.90.

Get Our Latest Research Report on HPE

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP John F. Schultz sold 209,748 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.40, for a total value of $3,439,867.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 278,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,561,135.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPE. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 302.9% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,865,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,511,000 after acquiring an additional 3,658,100 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 47.8% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,574,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $152,527,000 after acquiring an additional 3,097,741 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 193.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,273,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,080,000 after acquiring an additional 2,816,100 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,433,000. Finally, Cowa LLC raised its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 14,778.9% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,594,739 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

(Get Free Report)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.