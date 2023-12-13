Hitachi, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) Short Interest Down 51.6% in November

Hitachi, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTHIY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a decrease of 51.6% from the November 15th total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hitachi Stock Performance

Shares of HTHIY stock traded up $1.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $139.90. The stock had a trading volume of 22,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,893. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.63 billion, a PE ratio of 7.26, a PEG ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 0.84. Hitachi has a twelve month low of $96.52 and a twelve month high of $143.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $129.66 and its 200 day moving average is $128.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Get Hitachi alerts:

Hitachi (OTCMKTS:HTHIY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The conglomerate reported $10.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $8.70. The business had revenue of $18.25 billion during the quarter. Hitachi had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 6.49%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hitachi will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Hitachi

Hitachi, Ltd. provides digital system and services, green energy and mobility, and connective industry solutions in Japan and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Digital Systems & Services, Green Energy & Mobility, Connective Industries, Automotive System, Hitachi Construction Machinery, Hitachi Metals, and Others.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hitachi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hitachi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.