HKD.com DAO (HDAO) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $0.45

HKD.com DAO (HDAO) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 13th. HKD.com DAO has a market cap of $94.33 million and approximately $0.45 worth of HKD.com DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, HKD.com DAO has traded 11.3% lower against the US dollar. One HKD.com DAO token can currently be bought for $0.21 or 0.00000501 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get HKD.com DAO alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000954 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000018 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

HKD.com DAO Profile

HKD.com DAO launched on February 13th, 2022. HKD.com DAO’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 450,000,000 tokens. The official message board for HKD.com DAO is blockchain.news/news/hdao-soared-increase-1469-percent-immediately-after-listing. HKD.com DAO’s official website is hdao.ai. HKD.com DAO’s official Twitter account is @hkd_exchange.

According to CryptoCompare, “HDAO (HKD.com DAO) is a decentralised blockchain digital asset developed based on Ethereum, Tron and Matic Network, with a total of 10 billion supply.HDAO is the only token utilised in the entire HKD.com ecosystem. HKD.com is also dedicated to empowering HDAO as its platform token with various use cases implemented in the HKD.com exchange platform. HKD.com DAO is made up of a community of HDAO holders, the Vision of HKD.com DAO is to foster a fair and open financial infrastructure via the token economy. the HDAO reward system encourages more users to join the community, HKD.com DAO aims to incubate more quality projects with intentions to propel the growth of Hong Kong digital asset space.

[Telegram](https://t.me/hkd%5Fcom)[Youtube](https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC4vaQHtnCiSWXgwbZvP%5F4Tg)[Instagram](https://www.instagram.com/hkdexchange/)[Facebook](https://www.facebook.com/pg/HKDcom-634963297129866/)”

Buying and Selling HKD.com DAO

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HKD.com DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HKD.com DAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HKD.com DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HKD.com DAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HKD.com DAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.