Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.510-1.650 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.680. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.2 billion-$12.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.3 billion.

Several research firms have issued reports on HRL. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Hormel Foods from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hormel Foods in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Hormel Foods from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Hormel Foods from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.63.

Shares of NYSE HRL traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $32.70. The stock had a trading volume of 2,468,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,395,093. The company has a market capitalization of $17.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.14. Hormel Foods has a 52 week low of $30.12 and a 52 week high of $47.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be given a dividend of $0.2825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. This is a boost from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.34%.

In other Hormel Foods news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total transaction of $160,836.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,204,321.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Hormel Foods in the first quarter worth $41,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in Hormel Foods by 387.0% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Hormel Foods by 24.4% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in Hormel Foods in the second quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Hormel Foods by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. 41.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

