Hornby (LON:HRN) Trading Down 3.1%

Shares of Hornby PLC (LON:HRN – Get Free Report) were down 3.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 15 ($0.19) and last traded at GBX 15.50 ($0.19). Approximately 20,103 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 19,714 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 16 ($0.20).

Hornby Stock Up 8.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 15.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 17.76. The firm has a market capitalization of £29.38 million, a PE ratio of -320.00 and a beta of 0.55.

About Hornby

(Get Free Report)

Hornby PLC, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sources, and distributes hobby and interactive products in the United Kingdom, the United State, Spain, Italy, and rest of Europe. The company offers products under various categories, including playtrains, mystery boxes, hobby bundles, train sets, locomotives, train packs, wagons and wagon packs, coaches and coach packs, parts and spares, track pieces and extension packs, crossing, signal and accessory packs, traditional analogue control, digital command control, software products, building accessory packs, platform and bridges, people and animals, and paints and weathering powders.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hornby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hornby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.