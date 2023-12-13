HOYA Co. (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

HOYA Co. (OTCMKTS:HOCPY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,100 shares, a growth of 76.3% from the November 15th total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 104,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

HOYA Stock Performance

HOCPY traded up $2.69 on Wednesday, hitting $119.04. 30,202 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,495. HOYA has a 52 week low of $92.01 and a 52 week high of $132.25. The company has a current ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.78 billion, a PE ratio of 36.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $105.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.40.

HOYA (OTCMKTS:HOCPY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. HOYA had a return on equity of 18.98% and a net margin of 21.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that HOYA will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About HOYA

HOYA Corporation, a med-tech company, provides high-tech and medical products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Care, Telecommunication, and Other. The company offers life care products, including eyeglass and contact lenses; medical endoscopes; intraocular lenses; laparoscopic surgical instruments; automatic endoscope cleaning equipment; and other medical related products, such as prosthetic ceramic fillers and metallic implants for orthopedics.

