HUB Cyber Security Stock Set to Reverse Split on Friday, December 15th (NASDAQ:HUBC)

HUB Cyber Security Ltd. (NASDAQ:HUBC – Free Report)’s stock is set to reverse split on Friday, December 15th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Friday, December 15th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Friday, December 15th.

HUB Cyber Security Trading Up 5.3 %

HUBC stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.22. 5,298,643 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,438,777. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.42. HUB Cyber Security has a one year low of $0.19 and a one year high of $3.10.

Institutional Trading of HUB Cyber Security

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. K2 Principal Fund L.P. grew its position in shares of HUB Cyber Security by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. now owns 1,619,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 308,860 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in HUB Cyber Security during the 2nd quarter worth $1,516,000. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. bought a new position in HUB Cyber Security during the 1st quarter worth $116,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in HUB Cyber Security in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HUB Cyber Security during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. 25.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About HUB Cyber Security

HUB Cyber Security Ltd. provides cyber security solutions in Israel and internationally. The company offers HUB Secure File Vault, a super charged managed file transfer backed by dedicated hardware driven security, which creates a secure enclave to protect the organization's data driven workflows; HUB Guard, a recurring security assessment, continuous network, and infrastructure monitoring and analysis, and planned incident response; D.Storm, a powerful SaaS DDoS simulation platform; RAM Commander, a software tool for reliability prediction and analysis, reliability block diagram, Markov chains analysis, maintainability prediction, spares optimization, FMEA/FMECA, testability, fault tree analysis, event tree analysis, and safety assessment; and Safety Commander designs to evaluate the safety of highly integrated systems in a model-based design environment.

