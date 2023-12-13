HUB Cyber Security Stock to Reverse Split on Friday, December 15th (NASDAQ:HUBC)

HUB Cyber Security Ltd. (NASDAQ:HUBC – Free Report)’s stock is set to reverse split on Friday, December 15th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Friday, December 15th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Friday, December 15th.

Shares of HUB Cyber Security stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.22. 5,298,643 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,438,777. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.42. HUB Cyber Security has a 12-month low of $0.19 and a 12-month high of $3.10.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new position in shares of HUB Cyber Security during the first quarter worth about $2,165,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in HUB Cyber Security during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in HUB Cyber Security during the first quarter worth about $136,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in HUB Cyber Security during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in HUB Cyber Security during the first quarter worth about $29,000. 25.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HUB Cyber Security Ltd. provides cyber security solutions in Israel and internationally. The company offers HUB Secure File Vault, a super charged managed file transfer backed by dedicated hardware driven security, which creates a secure enclave to protect the organization's data driven workflows; HUB Guard, a recurring security assessment, continuous network, and infrastructure monitoring and analysis, and planned incident response; D.Storm, a powerful SaaS DDoS simulation platform; RAM Commander, a software tool for reliability prediction and analysis, reliability block diagram, Markov chains analysis, maintainability prediction, spares optimization, FMEA/FMECA, testability, fault tree analysis, event tree analysis, and safety assessment; and Safety Commander designs to evaluate the safety of highly integrated systems in a model-based design environment.

