Hugoton Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:HGTXU) Stock Price Down 6.2%

Shares of Hugoton Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:HGTXU – Get Free Report) fell 6.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.44 and last traded at $0.45. 27,892 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 106,783 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.48.

Hugoton Royalty Trust Stock Up 4.4 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.75.

Hugoton Royalty Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hugoton Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in the United States. It holds 80% net profits interests in various natural gas producing working interest properties in Kansas, Oklahoma, and Wyoming under conveyances. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hugoton Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hugoton Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.