Huntsman Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 (NYSE:HUN)

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 2nd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.2375 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.

Huntsman has increased its dividend by an average of 9.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Huntsman has a dividend payout ratio of 77.9% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect Huntsman to earn $1.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.95 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 88.0%.

Huntsman Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of Huntsman stock opened at $24.30 on Wednesday. Huntsman has a 1-year low of $22.14 and a 1-year high of $33.46. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.83 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Huntsman

Huntsman ( NYSE:HUN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Huntsman had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Analysts predict that Huntsman will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Huntsman by 115.1% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 8,786 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Huntsman by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 30,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Huntsman during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $780,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Huntsman by 124.2% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 18,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 10,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Huntsman by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 114,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,804,000 after purchasing an additional 11,920 shares during the last quarter. 83.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on HUN shares. UBS Group cut their target price on Huntsman from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Huntsman from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. TheStreet cut Huntsman from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Huntsman from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.40.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane.

