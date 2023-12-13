Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) CEO Sells $418,040.00 in Stock

Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) CEO C. Mark Hussey sold 4,000 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.51, for a total transaction of $418,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 106,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,107,949.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Huron Consulting Group Stock Down 0.2 %
HURN stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $105.61. 17,446 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 127,681. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.13 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $103.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.51 and a 52 week high of $113.31.
Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $358.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.04 million. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 17.16%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on HURN. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th.
Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of financial and operational improvement, care transformation, and revenue cycle managed services; organizational transformation; financial advisory; software products; and digital solutions, spanning technology and analytic-related services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, public, children's and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.
