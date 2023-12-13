iA Financial Co. Inc. (OTCMKTS:IAFNF) Short Interest Update

iA Financial Co. Inc. (OTCMKTS:IAFNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 147,300 shares, a drop of 59.0% from the November 15th total of 358,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 28.9 days.

iA Financial Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS IAFNF remained flat at $64.68 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 514 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,308. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.99. iA Financial has a twelve month low of $56.52 and a twelve month high of $69.36.

iA Financial Company Profile

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, and US Operations businesses.

