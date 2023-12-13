iA Financial Co. Inc. (OTCMKTS:IAFNF) Short Interest Update

iA Financial Co. Inc. (OTCMKTS:IAFNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 147,300 shares, a drop of 59.0% from the November 15th total of 358,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 28.9 days.
iA Financial Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS IAFNF remained flat at $64.68 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 514 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,308. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.99. iA Financial has a twelve month low of $56.52 and a twelve month high of $69.36.
iA Financial Company Profile
