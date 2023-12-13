Ilustrato Pictures International Inc. (OTCMKTS:ILUS) Short Interest Down 97.6% in November

Ilustrato Pictures International Inc. (OTCMKTS:ILUS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a drop of 97.6% from the November 15th total of 209,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,290,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Ilustrato Pictures International Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS ILUS traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.01. The company had a trading volume of 6,184,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,562,283. Ilustrato Pictures International has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.02.
About Ilustrato Pictures International
