Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) Trading Down 2.9%

Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Free Report) traded down 2.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $41.89 and last traded at $42.35. 812,599 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 1,385,989 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on IMVT shares. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Immunovant from $32.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Immunovant from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Immunovant from $29.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Immunovant from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Immunovant from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Immunovant currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.14.

Immunovant Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.96. The firm has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.13 and a beta of 0.70.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.45). Research analysts predict that Immunovant, Inc. will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Julia G. Butchko sold 1,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total value of $62,876.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 414,525 shares in the company, valued at $15,022,386. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Julia G. Butchko sold 3,265 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.78, for a total value of $107,026.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 411,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,481,102.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Julia G. Butchko sold 1,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total transaction of $62,876.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 414,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,022,386. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,705 shares of company stock valued at $1,354,378 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Immunovant

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IMVT. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Immunovant by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 95,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Immunovant by 205.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 461,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,543,000 after purchasing an additional 310,520 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Immunovant by 423.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 20,377 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Immunovant by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,353,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,479,000 after buying an additional 28,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Immunovant by 148.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 690,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,807,000 after buying an additional 412,997 shares during the period. 42.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Immunovant



Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that target the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor for the treatment of myasthenia gravis, thyroid eye disease, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, and Graves diseases, as well as warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

