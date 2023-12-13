IMS Capital Management Cuts Stock Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

IMS Capital Management decreased its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 36.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 47 shares during the quarter. IMS Capital Management’s holdings in Booking were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BKNG. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Booking during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 1,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 15 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Booking by 433.3% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Shipley& Co Ltd raised its stake in Booking by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 17 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. 92.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 29 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,200.75, for a total transaction of $92,821.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,673,992.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 29 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,200.75, for a total transaction of $92,821.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,673,992.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,200.75, for a total transaction of $1,760,412.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,142,440.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,647 shares of company stock worth $14,234,344 over the last 90 days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,550.00 price target on shares of Booking in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Booking from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Booking from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3,677.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,362.88.

Booking Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:BKNG traded down $4.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3,397.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,432. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $118.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3,028.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,957.04. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,907.38 and a 12 month high of $3,422.97.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $72.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $67.86 by $4.46. Booking had a return on equity of 840.22% and a net margin of 25.70%. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $53.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 149.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

