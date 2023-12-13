IMS Capital Management Grows Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

IMS Capital Management grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,620 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 803 shares during the quarter. iShares Select Dividend ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of IMS Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. IMS Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $2,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 340.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 12,391 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at about $2,396,000. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,188,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $177,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DVY traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $114.28. 307,992 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 691,171. The business has a 50-day moving average of $108.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.48. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $102.66 and a 12-month high of $126.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were given a $1.4647 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $5.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.13%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

