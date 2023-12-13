IMS Capital Management Has $514,000 Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

IMS Capital Management lowered its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 66.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,865 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,772 shares during the quarter. IMS Capital Management’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth about $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 100.0% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 142 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 216.0% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on UPS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $186.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. HSBC initiated coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut United Parcel Service from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.91.

United Parcel Service Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded down $0.99 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $154.38. 1,389,209 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,378,449. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.68 and a 1-year high of $197.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $149.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.19. The firm has a market cap of $131.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.09.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $21.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 43.46% and a net margin of 9.19%. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.99 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.59%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

