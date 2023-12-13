IMS Capital Management Has $856,000 Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

IMS Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 66.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,857 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,535 shares during the period. IMS Capital Management’s holdings in Amgen were worth $856,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 74.3% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,966 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Amgen in the 2nd quarter worth about $17,793,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the second quarter valued at about $331,000. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 4.6% during the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,028 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 76.4% during the second quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 5,313 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301 shares during the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMGN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, October 12th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Amgen from $272.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Argus lifted their price objective on Amgen from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amgen has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.35.

Insider Activity

In other Amgen news, major shareholder Amgen Inc bought 1,764,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,999,985.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 35,368,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $601,267,101. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Amgen news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total transaction of $2,728,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,659,959.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Amgen Inc purchased 1,764,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,999,985.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,368,653 shares in the company, valued at $601,267,101. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amgen Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of AMGN traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $275.32. The stock had a trading volume of 760,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,446,164. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $270.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $252.30. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $211.71 and a 12 month high of $288.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71. The company has a market capitalization of $147.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.58.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.65 by $0.31. Amgen had a net margin of 28.20% and a return on equity of 165.37%. The company had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 18.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $2.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.13. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.55%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

